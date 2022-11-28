People of different faiths rally in Narathiwat against violence, seek peace
About 500 local residents demonstrated in the heart of the southern border province of Narathiwat on Monday morning to denounce violence and called for peace a week after a car bomb attack killed a policeman and injured many others.
The demonstration was held inside the compound of the police residential buildings where a car bomb attack on November 22 caused a fire to the building apart from one death and many injuries.
The demonstration was joined by local Islamic leaders, school pupils, university students and local youths of all faiths.
The Islamic leaders led the demonstrators to pray inside the compound for the return of peace to Narathiwat.
Thida Wannalak, chairwoman of the Federation of Buddhist Thais in Narathiwat, said that people of all faiths came together to join the rally against violence and to seek the return of peace to the southern border province.
Thida led the demonstrators to shout their demand for peace at the rally site.
The demonstrators held banners that read “Narathiwat people do not use violence”, “Please stop hurting Narathiwat”, and “We, Narathiwat people, do not want any kind of violence”.