Ride Bangkok's MRT subway for free next Monday
Adults can ride Bangkok’s MRT train system for free next Monday when Thais celebrate National Father's Day.
MRT fares will be waived all day on December 5, which marks the birthday anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).
The free subway rides are aimed at boosting family ties and lowering energy use by encouraging people to travel by public transport, said the MRT’s operator.
The free tickets will be available at MRT Blue and Purple line ticket booths from 6am to midnight. Children must pay the usual fare, though.
For more info, contact the MRT Information Service Centre at (02) 624 5200 or visit MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page.
Related stories:
RELATED