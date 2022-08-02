Bangkok Land signs MRT Pink Line extension contract worth THB4 bn

Bangkok Land Public Company Limited holds a signing ceremony with Northern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (NBM), a subsidiary of BSR JV Consortium, and a joint venture between the BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTSG), Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (STEC), and Ratch Group Public Company Limited for the “MRT Pink Line Extension to Muang Thong Thani” project with an investment of THB 4 billion for adding two more stations: IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (Challenger 1) and Muang Thong Thani Lake Station.

The construction is expected to be completed and operational in 2025.

Peter Kanjanapas, Chairman of Bangkok Land Public Company Limited, said, “ With this project, the Company will be able to contribute to the general public by helping more than 300,000 residents and workers in Muang Thong Thani, including over 10 million visitors and participants attending the exhibitions and conferences each year.In terms of business opportunities, the “MRT Pink Line Extension to Muang Thong Thani” project will also support various businesses in Muang Thong Thani, such as IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, hotels, Cosmo Bazaar, Cosmo Walk, Outlet Square, Beehive Lifestyle Mall and Cosmo Office Park to achieve an additional business growth of 10-20%. In addition, it will increase the potential and the value of the existing 600 rai of land in Muang Thong Thani.