Thailand investigating whether foreigners are using proxies to buy land

Chainat surrendered to a police team investigating Chinese criminal gangs on November 23. He denies being the boss of a triad drugs ring.

The housing projects under investigation are in Soi Lasalle and Charoen Nakhon Road.

Department of Lands deputy director-general Panitavadee Prachnakorn confirmed on Thursday that by law, residential projects in Thailand must be owned legitimately by Thais.

"Anyone who owns residential projects in foreigners' stead will face punishment in line with the law," she said.