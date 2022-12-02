Blueprint ready for Fruit Metropolis in Chanthaburi to boost Thai exports

Alongkorn, who chairs a working group on the Chanthaburi Fruit Metropolis project, said that his panel would seek the board’s endorsement at its next meeting expected late this month or early January.

The project aims to upgrade Chanthaburi and other fruit-producing provinces in the eastern seaboard — including Rayong and Trat — to become a global fruits hub, according to Alongkorn, a senior figure in the coalition Democrat Party.

He noted that Thailand is a leading global exporter of fresh fruits and fruit products, with exports exceeding 200 billion baht last year.