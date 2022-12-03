Shoppers flee in panic after brief fire at Central World

Frightened shoppers ran for their lives after a fire broke out on the second floor of Central World mall in Bangkok late Saturday afternoon.



There were no reports of injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Pathum Wan Police Station was alerted about the fire at about 5.45pm, police said. Witnesses said they saw flames behind an escalator in the mega mall’s Groove zone – a dining and beverage area.

Many of those inside the mall said they did not hear a fire alarm. Instead, they were told by Groove zone staff to leave the mall.

Many panicked and fled through fire exits, while others rushed to drive their cars out of parking areas.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Police are investigating its cause.