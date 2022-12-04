Central World rebuts reports that its alarm system failed during Saturday’s fire

Central World explained, however, that because the mall is so large, alarms are used separately in each zone to avoid mass panic and accidents that could be triggered if alarms went off simultaneously in every zone.

The fire broke out near an escalator on the first floor of the mall’s Groove zone, a public relations executive at the mall confirmed Sunday morning.

Central World said the fire was “brought under control in 10 minutes without injury or damage to the [nearby] shops.”