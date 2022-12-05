Lights, flowers and free haircuts as Thailand celebrates Father’s Day
Bangkok landmarks burst into bloom to celebrate Father’s Day and the birthday of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Monday.
More than 100,000 flowers and saplings have been planted around the Chitralada and Dusit palaces, Ratchadamnoen Road, Democracy Monument, Phan Fa Lilat Bridge and Bangkok City Hall, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Residents and visitors can also admire the light displays set up at city landmarks for the festive season.
"The decorations commemorate the late King Bhumibol's royal grace," BMA deputy permanent secretary Khachit Chatchawanit said.
Agencies under the BMA including district offices are also organising activities to mark Father’s Day. Highlights include free medical check-ups and haircuts at Sanam Luang in Phra Nakhon district from 9am to 5pm.
