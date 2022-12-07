After second blast, bomb disposal officers scour area near derailed train

Tuesday’s blast occurred at about 6.30am while engineers were inspecting the wreckage of a train that derailed after a blast on Saturday.

Train No 707 was travelling from Songkhla’s Hat Yai district to Padang Besar in Malaysia when a bomb blast caused to to derail as it approached Khlong Ngae railway station at 12.50pm on Saturday.

Eleven of its 20 containers left the track, which was also severely damaged. No staff were injured in the incident.

However, the blast on Tuesday morning was deadly. Besides the three killed in the blast, another four engineers were injured. The blast occurred just meters from the site where the train derailed on Saturday.

Related stories: