Google’s Year in Search reveals Thailand's top trends in 2022

Government aid and stimulus schemes were among the top searched words for the fourth year running in the annual review, which provides a snapshot of the key trends and interests over the past 12 months, based on Google searches.

Ranked first in Thailand’s top-10 searches was “State welfare card”, as people struggled with the economic impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis. Second was the actress Tangmo, whose death in a controversial boating accident in Bangkok on February 24 dominated the headlines for weeks.

Third place went to “Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves) Phase 5”, the government’s latest shopping subsidy scheme. “Tai Lar” (The Giver), a Thai drama series, and Indian film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” were the fourth and fifth most popular searches, respectively.

Sixth was the AI text-to-speech app “Botnoi Voice”, followed by the word game “Wordle”. Eighth and ninth places went to the Thai drama series “Duay Rak Lae Haklang” (P.S. I Hate Your) and “Khue Thoe” (Bad Romeo). Ranked 10th was “Sor Thor 02”, the government’s online platform for vocational education institutes.

Google Thailand said Thai users this year searched for ways to relax, with five in 10 trending searches involving entertainment (four dramas or films and one game). Meanwhile education-related searches such as “Botnoi Voice” and “Sor Thor 02” made the top 10, signifying people are still using the internet for learning.