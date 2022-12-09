Prawit meets Malaysia’s new PM
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan visited Malaysia on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and reducing unrest in the south with the country’s newly elected premier, Anwar Ibrahim.
Prawit was accompanied by Deputy Defence Minister Gen Chaichan Changmongkol and senior officials.
Prawit congratulated Anwar on his election win last month. Malaysian officials, meanwhile, recommitted to facilitating peace talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, a group pushing for independence for Thailand’s Malay Muslim-majority southern provinces.
The peace talks were halted during Malaysia’s election, which was announced on October 10 by former Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and held on November 19.
Prawit's visit followed a second bomb blast in one week on the railway connecting Thailand and Malaysia. Three State Railway of Thailand engineers were killed in a bomb blast on Tuesday in Songkhla’s Sadao district. They were killed while investigating the wreckage of a train that had been derailed by a bomb blast last Saturday.
Insurgents are believed to be responsible for the two bomb blasts.
Related stories: