Prawit meets Malaysia’s new PM

Prawit congratulated Anwar on his election win last month. Malaysian officials, meanwhile, recommitted to facilitating peace talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, a group pushing for independence for Thailand’s Malay Muslim-majority southern provinces.

The peace talks were halted during Malaysia’s election, which was announced on October 10 by former Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and held on November 19.