World Film Fest salutes Thailand’s unrivalled filmmaker Mom Noi

They were speaking at a seminar held on Saturday alongside the festival, which is showcasing 61 feature films and 20 experimental films from 51 countries.

The 10-day film fest, which wraps up on Sunday (December 11), is being held at SF World Cinema, CentralWorld in Bangkok.

Mom Noi’s contribution to the Thai film industry was celebrated at the festival with the screening of three of his films, namely “Chan Poo Chai Na Ya” (The Boys in the Band), “Nang Nuan” (The Seagull) and “Mahasajan Haeng Rak” (Miracle of Love).

Mom Noi succumbed to lung cancer at age 69 on September 15 this year, just as his last creation, “Maya Pitsawong”, was gracing cinemas nationwide.

Mom Noi had spent more than three decades in the Thai film industry after releasing his first feature film “Plerng Pitsawat” in 1984.