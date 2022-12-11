World Film Fest salutes Thailand’s unrivalled filmmaker Mom Noi
The Thai film industry was very lucky to have had a unique filmmaker like ML Pundhevanop Dhewakul, or “Mom Noi”, panellists at Bangkok’s 15th World Film Festival said.
They were speaking at a seminar held on Saturday alongside the festival, which is showcasing 61 feature films and 20 experimental films from 51 countries.
The 10-day film fest, which wraps up on Sunday (December 11), is being held at SF World Cinema, CentralWorld in Bangkok.
Mom Noi’s contribution to the Thai film industry was celebrated at the festival with the screening of three of his films, namely “Chan Poo Chai Na Ya” (The Boys in the Band), “Nang Nuan” (The Seagull) and “Mahasajan Haeng Rak” (Miracle of Love).
Mom Noi succumbed to lung cancer at age 69 on September 15 this year, just as his last creation, “Maya Pitsawong”, was gracing cinemas nationwide.
Mom Noi had spent more than three decades in the Thai film industry after releasing his first feature film “Plerng Pitsawat” in 1984.
Speaking at the seminar, director, screenwriter and National Artist Euthana Mukdasanit said he and Mom Noi had known each other since school, and both worked together on many films after Mom Noi dropped out of university.
“His films were awe-inspiring, filled with beautiful dialogue,” Euthana said, adding that though the late filmmaker was quiet by nature, he was fierce when it came to his filmmaking principles.
Mom Noi fearlessly tackled controversial subjects in his films like conflict, politics and unrequited love, he said.
“Mom Noi’s creations were noteworthy and helped the Thai film industry grow,” he said, adding that his films were very different from what is hitting the screens nowadays.
Echoing Euthana’s remarks was assistant director Chokanan Skultham, who said that though Mom Noi was a strict director, he was thoughtful and always gave others a chance.
“He taught me how to add value to work,” he said, adding that he hoped to emulate Mom Noi’s passion by paying attention to the finished product.
“Mom Noi taught me to love the script and the film before directing it,” he said.
He added the 100 days of Mom Noi’s passing will be marked with an event at Pak Nam Pran Village in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on December 23.
“The event will feature two of Mom Noi’s films, namely ‘Anda and Fah Sai’ and ‘Plae Kao’,” he said.
Sanchai Chotirosseranee, the Film Archive’s deputy director, said Mom Noi was a true artiste who never cared about the sponsors’ comments or requirements.
This is why, he said, Mom Noi’s films were so exceptional.
“No matter what people say or think, Mom Noi will make films in his own way,” he said.
He added that the Thai film industry was lucky to have had an inimitable filmmaker like Mom Noi, who knew where his passions lay since childhood.
Sanchai said he hoped the new generation will be able to develop a love for films and a passion for telling stories like Mom Noi did, so the Thai film industry could make a deeper mark internationally.
Related stories: