FDA warns consumers to avoid THANOS food supplements

Consumers should not buy THANOS food supplements because they are being sold under a food registration number (24-1-09957-1-0107) that was given to another food supplement company before it was canceled on March 22, 2019, the FDA said.

The FDA has not approved THANOS products and does not know the ingredients used in them, it said. The products could contain low quality or even dangerous ingredients, the FDA added.

The agency advised consumers to check its online database to verify whether food products have been legally registered.

The database is available on the agency’s website (www.fda.moph.go.th). For more information contact the FDA’s hotline: 1556.