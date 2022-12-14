Burglar wearing bikini bra was not a man in disguise: police
A burglar caught on CCTV during a failed robbery of a construction-materials shop in Chiang Mai was arrested on Wednesday after police found a suspect who matched the one in the footage.
The suspect was not, however, a man disguised as a woman, as the shop’s owner concluded from the footage. He later shared the footage (along with his assumptions) with the media and police.
It was subsequently reported that a man wearing a wig and a bikini tried to break into the shop after climbing a chain link fence to gain entry to its doors. Iron grills over the doors, however, were enough to deter the would-be thief, who climbed back over the fence and left the scene.
On Wednesday, investigators from Chang Phueak Police Station detained 36-year-old Supannee (surname withheld) in an apartment in Chiang Mai, seizing a red bra and floral skirt from her as evidence.
Police said that Supannee admitted she was the one filmed attempting to rob the shop in Saraphi district. She also said she had done the same before.
Previously, she broke into a house in the Chang Phueak sub-district. Police said the owner of the house had reported a break-in to their station.
Supannee has been charged with theft, police said.
