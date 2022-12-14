Burglar wearing bikini bra was not a man in disguise: police

It was subsequently reported that a man wearing a wig and a bikini tried to break into the shop after climbing a chain link fence to gain entry to its doors. Iron grills over the doors, however, were enough to deter the would-be thief, who climbed back over the fence and left the scene.

On Wednesday, investigators from Chang Phueak Police Station detained 36-year-old Supannee (surname withheld) in an apartment in Chiang Mai, seizing a red bra and floral skirt from her as evidence.

Police said that Supannee admitted she was the one filmed attempting to rob the shop in Saraphi district. She also said she had done the same before.