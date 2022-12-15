Thailand-approved Paxlovid cuts Covid death rate by 70%: medic

Writing on Facebook, Thira cited a study by Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“The study on 44,551 Covid-19 patients from January to July this year found that Nirmatrelvir/Ritonavir, marketed under the commercial name of Paxlovid, was able to cut deaths by 70% and reduce the need for hospitalisation by 40%,” he said.

Patients in at-risk groups should take the antiviral drug to reduce dangers of severe symptoms, Thira advised.

“Covid-19 will be with us for a long time,” he said. “The best strategy is to prevent the infection or reinfection by avoiding risky behaviours and places, getting a booster shot at suitable intervals, and wearing a face mask whenever you can.”

Developed by Pfizer, Paxlovid is among several antiviral drugs – namely Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir. – approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration. These drugs can be bought at any hospital or clinic under the Health Facility Act with a prescription from a physician.