FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
15 bank holidays announced for 2023

THURSDAY, December 15, 2022

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced 15 public holidays in 2023 for financial institutions.

The 15 public holidays are:

• January 2: Substitution for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (December 31 and January 1)

• March 6: Makha Bucha Day

• April 6: Chakri Memorial Day

• April 13-14: Songkran Festival

• May 1: National Labour Day

• May 4: Coronation Day

• June 5: Substitution for HM the Queen's Birthday and Visakha Bucha Day (June 3)

• July 28: HM the King's Birthday

• August 1: Asarnha Bucha Day

• August 14: Substitution for HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day (August 12)

• October 13: HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day

• October 23: Chulalongkorn Memorial Day

• December 5: HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday, National Day and National Father's Day

• December 11: Substitution for Constitution Day (December 10)

Financial institutions in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Satun and Songkhla provinces can use Eid ul-Fitr, Eid al-Adha and Chinese New Year's Day as additional public holidays.

