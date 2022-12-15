15 bank holidays announced for 2023

The 15 public holidays are:

• January 2: Substitution for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (December 31 and January 1)

• March 6: Makha Bucha Day

• April 6: Chakri Memorial Day

• April 13-14: Songkran Festival

• May 1: National Labour Day

• May 4: Coronation Day

• June 5: Substitution for HM the Queen's Birthday and Visakha Bucha Day (June 3)

• July 28: HM the King's Birthday

• August 1: Asarnha Bucha Day

• August 14: Substitution for HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day (August 12)

• October 13: HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day

• October 23: Chulalongkorn Memorial Day

• December 5: HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday, National Day and National Father's Day

• December 11: Substitution for Constitution Day (December 10)