15 bank holidays announced for 2023
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced 15 public holidays in 2023 for financial institutions.
The 15 public holidays are:
• January 2: Substitution for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (December 31 and January 1)
• March 6: Makha Bucha Day
• April 6: Chakri Memorial Day
• April 13-14: Songkran Festival
• May 1: National Labour Day
• May 4: Coronation Day
• June 5: Substitution for HM the Queen's Birthday and Visakha Bucha Day (June 3)
• July 28: HM the King's Birthday
• August 1: Asarnha Bucha Day
• August 14: Substitution for HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day (August 12)
• October 13: HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej Memorial Day
• October 23: Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
• December 5: HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Birthday, National Day and National Father's Day
• December 11: Substitution for Constitution Day (December 10)
Financial institutions in Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, Satun and Songkhla provinces can use Eid ul-Fitr, Eid al-Adha and Chinese New Year's Day as additional public holidays.