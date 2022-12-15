THB337-billion plan in the pipeline to tackle Thailand’s flooding and drought issues

The massive plan for water resource management involves 63,589 projects that require total funding of 337.7 billion baht to implement in 2024.

General Prawit, acting as caretaker prime minister while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was on an official trip to Belgium, gave his endorsement while chairing a meeting of the government subcommittees tasked with driving the water management master plan and the development of water resources.

Prawit attended the meeting through a videoconferencing system from his office at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation.

