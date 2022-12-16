Christmas cheer for needy Bangkok children 

Language school Progressive Language Arts is partnering with Bangkok Community Help Foundation (BCHP) to provide 200 gifts and 200 food packs to children in poor communities under its Gifts for Kids scheme.

The school, based in Soi On Nut 70/1 in Prawet district, launched the Christmas project two years ago.

The scheme has expanded to a value of 80,000 baht thanks to a sponsorship deal with BCHP, which was founded by Greg Lange, owner of Sunrise Tacos and Margarita Storm restaurants, and entrepreneur Friso Poldervaart during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Greg and Friso have been a huge help in expanding Gifts for Kids and are providing all the food packs this year," said Progressive Language Arts chief executive Sarisa Raktham.

"We have doubled the number of gifts and food packs from last year. Our long-term aim is to spread the scheme throughout Thailand and distribute hundreds of thousands of gifts."