Severe weather conditions keep students at home in Hat Yai

The cancellation was in response to mayor Sakhon Thongmunee’s warning on Monday, urging schools in the district to stay closed until roads are cleared.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning on Sunday, saying that a strong northeast monsoon will prevail across the Gulf and the Andaman Sea until Tuesday.

Heavy rains have been forecast in many places in the lower South, TMD said, while urging people to beware of severe conditions, flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Apart from Songkhla, other provinces affected are Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.