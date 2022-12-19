Crackdown on loan apps results in arrest of 2 Chinese women, 17 Thais

He said if borrowers fail to repay the debt within seven days, the apps would send them intimidating messages or members of the gang would call and threaten them.

Surachate explained that the two Chinese women were the beneficiaries of the operation and provided funds for the loans. He added that the duo tried to leave Thailand but police managed to arrest them first.

The Krapao Hai Than Mee Yuem app has reportedly been running for about six months and is linked to some 20 bank accounts with about 1 billion baht in circulation.

He said the Self Service app has also been running for six months, with 11 bank accounts and about 1.5 billion baht in circulation.

Surachate believes the money earned from the two apps was laundered from purchasing cryptocurrencies and computer products.

Speaking at the same press conference, Pol Colonel Phadol Chandon, chief of the Economic Crime Suppression Sub-Division 5, said some victims in Chanthaburi and Samut Prakan had complained that they were being threatened by their creditors after they borrowed money through the apps.

Phadol said some 80,000 people have borrowed money via the two apps. Under the app, he said, if a person was to borrow 3,000 baht, they would only receive 1,800 baht, with the remaining 1,200 already deducted as interest. The borrower, however, would have to return the entire 3,000 baht within seven days or suffer threats and intimidation.