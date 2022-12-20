Head of Amlo resigns after triad allegation

News of Pol Maj-General Piyapan’s resignation was made public by former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuwit Kamolvisit in a Facebook post on Monday.

Chuwit also attached a photo of Piyapan’s resignation letter to the post.

Chuwit said the resignation came after former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong urged the Senate to investigate Piyapan and his deputy Theppasu Bavornchotidara for allegedly assisting members of Chinese triad criminal gangs in various illegal operations in Thailand.

However, the letter posted by Chuwit cited Piyapan’s reason for quitting as “health problem”.

Chuwit said he admired Piyapan for his swift decision to resign to ensure a transparent investigation rather than using his position as a shield.

“It is a rare sight among those in power nowadays,” he said. “I hope that his action will become a new standard for all government agencies that fall under scrutiny.”

Last month, Chuwit handed the police information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand. The tip-off quickly led to an arrest warrant being issued for alleged triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.

Chaiyanat is married to a senior Thai police officer and gained Thai citizenship through the marriage.

He surrendered to police on November 23 and was charged with drug-trafficking. He has denied all charges. On December 9, police seized 3 billion baht in assets allegedly belonging to Chaiyanat, including land, luxury cars and a resort hotel.