FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Coffee can pile-up brings traffic to a halt in Pathum Thani

TUESDAY, December 20, 2022

Traffic was brought to a halt when some 120,000 cans of coffee fell off a trailer truck on a flyover in Pathum Thani’s Sam Khok district on Monday evening.

The accident took place on the flyover going across the Pathum Thani-Bang Pahan road in Chian Rak Yai subdistrict.

The driver, Saran (surname withheld), 58, said the rope holding the 4,032 boxes together had split, sending the shipment flying off the truck’s rear on to the road. Coffee can pile-up brings traffic to a halt in Pathum Thani

It took police officers and volunteers several hours to clear the road and get the traffic moving again. Coffee can pile-up brings traffic to a halt in Pathum Thani

