background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Bus slides off road in Phetchaburi, injures 18

Bus slides off road in Phetchaburi, injures 18

TUESDAY, December 20, 2022

As many as 18 foreigners were injured when a bus lost control and slipped off the road in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yoi district on Tuesday.

Rescuers, including police officers, paramedics from Khao Yoi Hospital and the Sawang Phet Dhammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene.

The bus slipped off Phet Kasem Road as it was making its way from Surat Thani to Bangkok.

Police said 18 of the 25 foreigners inside the bus were injured, adding that the passengers included young children around the age of 10.

“The passengers were given first aid before being transported to Khaoyoi Hospital,” police said.

Bus slides off road in Phetchaburi, injures 18

Bus slides off road in Phetchaburi, injures 18

Investigators believe the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel and have taken him in for interrogation.

Bus slides off road in Phetchaburi, injures 18

Bus slides off road in Phetchaburi, injures 18

TAGS
accidentThailandPhetchaburiCar AccidentroadsPolice
RELATED
nationthailand