Bangkok motorways toll-free over New Year holiday

The move aims to minimise queues at toll booths and reduce costs for people visiting their relatives over New Year, said director-general Sarawut Songwilai.

The department will also waive toll fees on Motorway No 6 (Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima) between the Pak Chong and Kham Thalay Sor checkpoints, which are a gateway to Northeast provinces.

The 64-kilometre section of motorway No 6 will be open only for one-way outbound traffic from December 29 to 31, before switching to one-way inbound traffic from January 1-4 to facilitate motorists leaving and returning to the capital, respectively.

Over 7.32 million vehicles will use the motorway system during the New Year holidays, the department estimates. It has set up roadside assistance units at 393 locations nationwide to provide route information, drinking water, restrooms and resting zones for those who need it.

Sarawut advised motorists to download the M-Traffic mobile app or visit the Facebook page of Highway Traffic Operation Centre to check traffic conditions in real time.

The New Year holiday also brings the so-called “seven dangerous days” on roads, when the rising number of accidents leads to a spike in traffic deaths and injuries.