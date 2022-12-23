Manhunt for 4th person who helped in Thai ‘Jack Ma's' escape attempt
The police have launched a manhunt for a fourth person who allegedly helped with the escape attempt of a wealthy businessman suspected of running a fraudulent investment ring.
The so-called businessman, Prasit Jeawkok, was nabbed just as he tried to escape while taking a toilet break during his Criminal Court hearing on Thursday morning.
Sorawit Limparangsri, the Court of Justice’s spokesperson, said on Thursday that three suspects – Prasit’s secretary, friend and the secretary’s spouse – have been arrested, so far.
“The police is on the hunt for Prasit’s second secretary,” he said, adding that this escape attempt had obviously been planned in advance as police found disguise equipment and 10,000 baht in cash on the suspects.
He added that Prasit will face another charge for trying to escape.
“Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirapop Puridet will hold a press conference about the case on Friday," he added.
Aryut Sinthopphan, director-general of the Corrections Department, said a committee has been set up to investigate the escape attempt and ensure measures are put in place to prevent a repeat of the incident.
He added that Prasit was shifted to a high-security zone in Klong Prem Central Prison after the incident.
Prasit, 46, was arrested last year following complaints by hundreds of people who said they had been talked into investing in businesses run by him and his colleagues that promised high returns. The investment opportunities included tour packages, a savings cooperative, luxury products and gold. However, the investors found all their money gone.
Prasit has been in detention after the court denied him bail due to extensive damage and the possibility of evidence tampering.
Once viewed by many as a model of success, Prasit was registered as a director of at least 10 companies involved in diverse businesses, including online hotel booking, air ticketing, tourism, real estate, wholesale computer hardware and software, and IT system design.
Their corporate website that carried his name, Prasitjeawkok.com, used to describe him as the “Jack Ma of Thailand”, referring to the successful Chinese magnate and multibillionaire who co-founded Alibaba Group. It also said that Prasit “in the future will develop his business so that it progresses and gets bigger than Google”.
