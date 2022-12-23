Manhunt for 4th person who helped in Thai ‘Jack Ma's' escape attempt

“The police is on the hunt for Prasit’s second secretary,” he said, adding that this escape attempt had obviously been planned in advance as police found disguise equipment and 10,000 baht in cash on the suspects.

He added that Prasit will face another charge for trying to escape.

“Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirapop Puridet will hold a press conference about the case on Friday," he added.

Aryut Sinthopphan, director-general of the Corrections Department, said a committee has been set up to investigate the escape attempt and ensure measures are put in place to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He added that Prasit was shifted to a high-security zone in Klong Prem Central Prison after the incident.