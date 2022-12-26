Online news publishers dismayed as LINE will shut LINE IDOL

LINE IDOL is a communication channel to help artists, bloggers, celebrities, and publishers among others to connect with their fans and audiences through LINE's official accounts. They are four types of accounts: Celebrities, Net Idols, Bloggers, and Publishers.

The channel has served the public as an important access to get trust mainstream media content that can be monitored and verified.

The shutdown of LINE IDOL will reduce opportunities for the public to access trusted news and information. Many of the publishers, which are also members of SONP, will be affected, according to the association.

SONP also believes that presenting news from trusted media outlets is beneficial to the public and important for society. With the technological changes that each channel has to constantly adapt to each different platform, the media outlets are required to adapt accordingly while trying to maintain reliability and credibility. But social media channels are limited in providing space enough for the public to access trusted news sources.