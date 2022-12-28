Election deadline sparks race against time for 9 megaprojects worth THB500bn

The minister reckoned February will be the deadline for approving large investment projects as the country counts down to a general election.

The House of Representatives’ four-year term is due to end on March 23, with the election tentatively scheduled for May 7.

“Ministry operations are not entirely dependent on the government’s term, but we will try to follow the scheduled action plan to ensure continuity of all projects,” said Saksayam.

The nine projects are:

1. Phase 2 of the Thai-Laos-China high-speed railway from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, worth 300 billion baht.

2. Bangkok’s Red Line urban train extension from Taling Chan to Salaya (10.67 billion baht).

3. Red Line extension from Taling Chan to Siriraj (4.69 billion baht).

4. Red Line extension from Rangsit to Thammasat University (6.46 billion baht).

5. Red Line link-up routes (47 billion baht).

6. Dual track railway from Khon Kaen to Nong Khai (29.74 billion baht).

7. Dual track railway from Pak Nam Pho to Den Chai (62.8 billion baht).

8. Dual track from Thanon Jira to Ubon Ratchathani (37.5 billion baht).

9. Expansion of Bang Pa In-Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway to 16 lanes (6.7 billion baht).

Saksayam said another mega project in the pipeline was the southern land bridge to connect the Andaman and Gulf of Thailand coasts. A feasibility study for the project is due for completion early next year.