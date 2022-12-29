Thai version of anti-Covid Molnupiravir to be made available this week

The GPO announced on Thursday that it has successfully developed its own version of the antiviral, called “Monovir”, for treatment of Covid-19 symptoms.

The Thai-made drug has passed a bioequivalence study, meaning it has similar efficacy as the original Molnupiravir developed by US drug companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said GPO deputy director Dr Nanthakan Suwanpidokkul.

She said the GPO has started delivering Monovir to GPO pharmacies nationwide and it will be available in 200mg capsules for patients with a doctor’s prescription in the next few days.

Thailand is currently using between 100,000 and 200,000 capsules of Molnupiravir per day, all of which have to be imported.

“Although we still have adequate stocks of imported Molnupiravir, being able to manufacture the drug domestically will further strengthen the country’s supply and ensure that all patients have access to the treatment,” said Nanthakan.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved four antiviral drugs, namely Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid. All four can be purchased with a prescription at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies under the Health Facility Act of 1998.

For more info, call the GPO hotline at 1648.