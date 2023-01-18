Death toll in tanker blast rises to 5 with 3 still missing

The three victims, all from Myanmar, raised the number of confirmed deaths in the blasts to five. Three more workers were still listed as missing as of press time on Wednesday.

The Smooth Sea 22 tanker arrived at the dockyard for maintenance on January 12 and informed dockyard authorities that it was still carrying residual bunker oil and diesel oil.

It exploded during welding work at about 9am on Tuesday.

Those killed and injured in the blasts were all dockworkers.