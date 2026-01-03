Bangkok air improves, but Pathum Wan and Chatuchak remain in orange alert zone

SATURDAY, JANUARY 03, 2026

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 fell to 26.3 µg/m³ on January 3, but Pathum Wan and Chatuchak still exceeded safe levels, prompting an orange-level health advisory.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre on Saturday morning reported that PM2.5 levels have begun to ease across the capital, though air quality remains a concern in some areas.

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 concentration was 26.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the standard of 37.5 µg/m³. However, two districts recorded levels above the limit, reaching the orange category, which indicates initial health impacts.

Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 readings

  • Pathum Wan: 41.5 µg/m³
  • Chatuchak: 39.3 µg/m³
  • Sathorn: 35.7 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 32.8 µg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 32.5 µg/m³
  • Lat Krabang: 31.7 µg/m³
  • Bang Sue: 31.7 µg/m³
  • Nong Chok: 31.7 µg/m³
  • Phasi Charoen: 31.3 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 31.1 µg/m³
  • Phra Khanong: 30.3 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 30.2 µg/m³

Air quality by zone

  • North Bangkok: 25.6–39.3 µg/m³ (Overall: moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 21.4–32.5 µg/m³ (Overall: moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 20.4–31.1 µg/m³ (Overall: good)
  • South Bangkok: 19.3–41.5 µg/m³ (Overall: moderate)
  • North Thonburi: 20.3–29.9 µg/m³ (Overall: good)
  • South Thonburi: 21.1–31.3 µg/m³ (Overall: good)

The centre said PM2.5 levels are trending downward, with overall air quality rated moderate across Bangkok.

Health advice (orange level: initial health impacts)

General public

  • Wear protective gear such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear a PM2.5 mask every time you go outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.

 

