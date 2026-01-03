Bangkok air improves, but Pathum Wan and Chatuchak remain in orange alert zone

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre on Saturday morning reported that PM2.5 levels have begun to ease across the capital, though air quality remains a concern in some areas.
Bangkok’s average PM2.5 concentration was 26.3 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the standard of 37.5 µg/m³. However, two districts recorded levels above the limit, reaching the orange category, which indicates initial health impacts.
The centre said PM2.5 levels are trending downward, with overall air quality rated moderate across Bangkok.
