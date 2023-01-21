Bangkok Film Festival opens with seminars, screenings, shopping and shows

The festival, which runs until Sunday, is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s “Colourful Bangkok” campaign, which promises 12 art and culture festivals all this year. The aim is to promote the capital as a creative destination.

The event was opened by deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, who expressed hope that the festival will help upgrade the Thai film industry and contribute to the government’s goal of using soft power to fuel the economy.

After the opening, participants attended the “Thai Documentaries in Global Markets” seminar led by Chanin Chamachote, president of Thailand Documentary Filmmakers Association, and Yupha Phetcharit Rattanachan, producer of “Duck Academy” and “Lady Hornbill” documentaries.

The seminar concluded with the announcement of winners of the “Connecting Bangkok 2030” short documentary film competition.

The second half of the day saw the “How to Make Bangkok a Movie City” seminar led by former tourism and sports minister Weerasak Kowsurat, film producer Pornchai Wongsriudomporn, and director and writer Wisit Sasanatieng.

Sunait Chutintaranond, historian and writer of “Legend of Suriyothai”, also shared behind-the-scenes accounts in the making of the historic film, with a surprise appearance of Piyapas Bhirombhakdi who played Queen Suriyothai in the 2001 feature.

The event concluded with the screening of three award-winning films – “Legend of Suriyothai”, “Bad Genius” and “Blue Again” – in the open-air style theatre outside the centre.

Eventgoers also enjoyed live performances by six youth bands as well as a bonanza of bargains of products unique to each of Bangkok’s 50 districts.

Those interested in joining free seminars on Saturday and Sunday can register here.