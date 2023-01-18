Curtain rises for Bangkok Film Festival on Friday

The festival is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s “Colourful Bangkok” campaign, which promises 12 art and culture festivals throughout the year to promote the city as a creative destination.

The highlight will be daily screenings of three award-winning films – “Legend of Suriyothai”, “Bad Genius”, and “Blue Again” – at the open-air style theatre in front of the centre.

The festival will include the seminar “Bangkok: The Creative City”, a workshop on film directing, editing, and screenwriting by experts, and a competition of short documentary films under the theme “Connecting Bangkok 2030”. The competition offers prizes totalling 200,000 baht.

Film buffs will also be treated to live music performances by six youth bands as well as a shopping bonanza of bargains on products unique to each of Bangkok’s 50 districts.

The festival runs from 10am till 10pm each day. For more information, visit www.pr-bangkok.com and BMA's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/prbangkok.

