DSI gets new spokespersons to clear its name in wake of corruption scandal

Phitchaya Tharakornsanti was named DSI spokesperson and Pittayaporn Churat her deputy under an order signed by acting DSI chief Pol Maj-General Suriya Singhakamol.

Both Phitchaya and Pittayaporn are DSI’s expert-level special investigation officers.

Suriya also appointed two unnamed officials from DSI’s Public Relations Department and Organisation Image Promotion Centre as officials of the spokespersons' team.

It is speculated that the appointment of new spokespersons is part of the agency’s move to improve its image after it was tainted by corruption scandals, which prompted the transfer of the former chief.

Last Wednesday, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed off on the transfer of DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong to become acting director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, replacing Suriya, who became acting DSI chief.

Trairit told the Nation that he had personally asked to be transferred following a series of accusations of corruption against DSI officers.

Also on Wednesday, the Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for five DSI officers for allegedly demanding millions of baht from suspected triad members in exchange for their release. This was allegedly done during a raid on a home leased by a Nauru diplomat in Bangkok in December.

The DSI suspended the five officers and launched an investigation into their actions.