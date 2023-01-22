'Siren service' for Chinese tourist lands 3 police officers in trouble
Two of the three police officers who allegedly provided “special services” to a Chinese tourist have been transferred, Royal Thai Police said.
Spokesman Pol Maj-General Atchayon Kraithong said on Saturday that the National Police chief ordered an investigation into claims by a Chinese tourist that she received “special services” from Thai police – for a price. The tourist’s TikTok clip of her “special” police escort to Pattaya has gone viral.
The tourist claimed that upon arrival, she was fast-tracked through immigration and then rushed through traffic to her hotel in the resort town. The trip took only one hour when it can take up to three hours in traffic. Apparently, a police siren was used during the trip and she claims it cost her no more than 7,000 baht.
Atchayon said police officers in the clip include one tourist police officer and two traffic police officers.
The tourist police officer was identified as Pol Captain Sompol Pinyosamosorn, while the other two were identified as Pol Sergeant Thanakorn Nukulthanakit and Pol Sergeant Thanawat Simakachonboon, Atchayon said.
Both tourist and traffic police are investigating the case, he said, adding that the two traffic police officers have been transferred to the traffic police operation centre.
“The National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas has ordered a thorough investigation to clarify the case to the public,” he said.
The general has also warned other police officers against such behaviour and has threatened them with punishment.
