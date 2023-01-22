'Siren service' for Chinese tourist lands 3 police officers in trouble

Spokesman Pol Maj-General Atchayon Kraithong said on Saturday that the National Police chief ordered an investigation into claims by a Chinese tourist that she received “special services” from Thai police – for a price. The tourist’s TikTok clip of her “special” police escort to Pattaya has gone viral.

The tourist claimed that upon arrival, she was fast-tracked through immigration and then rushed through traffic to her hotel in the resort town. The trip took only one hour when it can take up to three hours in traffic. Apparently, a police siren was used during the trip and she claims it cost her no more than 7,000 baht.