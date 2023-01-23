Thai immigration police arrest Chinese man wanted by Interpol for fraud
In response to a red warrant from Interpol, Thai immigration police have arrested a Chinese man over fraud charges, the Immigration Bureau announced on Monday.
Pol Maj-General Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said the suspect was identified as Liu and arrested in Maha Sarakham’s Wapi Pathum district on Sunday morning.
He said the Immigration Bureau had been informed by the Chinese Embassy that Liu, 54, is wanted on an arrest warrant in China in addition to the Interpol warrant for public fraud. He said the bureau launched a manhunt upon learning that Liu was hiding out in Maha Sarakham.
Liu is accused by the Chinese government of lending money at exorbitant interest rates and causing damages worth more than 110 million baht to fellow Chinese citizens.
Phanthana said police learned that Liu is also linked to a triad in Thailand that lends money at unusually high interest to other Chinese people.
He said the Immigration Bureau is processing charges against Liu, so he can be extradited.