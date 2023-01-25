4 best destinations in Thailand to go off-grid
Giant online travel agency Booking.com offered tourists four off-grid places across the country since its research revealed that “Back to Basics" has become the newest travel trend among Thai tourists in 2023.
The sample group of research respondents includes 504 Thai people who plan to travel for work or pleasure in the next 12 to 24 months.
It was shown that 69% of Thai travellers are looking to escape from reality this year by embarking on an off-grid vacation. 78% desire to learn essential survival skills, while 70% want to go back to basics with only the bare necessities.
The four recommended places are O Little Tent de Koh Chang, Phuket and Phang Nga Full-day Eco Adventure, COOLLiving Farmhouse Organic, and KowitFarmstay.
In Ranong province, O Little Tent de Koh Chang, located on a private beachfront, offers tourists a variety of activities including fishing, hiking, and diving for guests to explore nature and disconnect from the world.
This location also provides internet access for visitors as 53% of the participant said that they require their devices to be connected to the internet at all times, according to the research.
For eco-friendly tourism, Phuket and Phang Nga Full-day Eco Adventure is seen as a place where tourists can experience local life and discover beautiful natural landscapes, namely waterfalls, hot springs, natural pools, and sunset viewpoints, through trekking and paddling.
Since 78% of Thai travellers said they want to learn basic survival skills, the travel agency recommended the COOLLiving Farmhouse Organic in Nakhon Ratchasima, where guests can experience local activities such as picking vegetables, collecting eggs, feeding chickens, planting rice, and enjoying meals made with locally grown organic crops and herbs.
Eventually, the KowitFarmstay in Chaing Mai makes sense for people who are fond of travelling off-the-grid. Visitors can take part in a variety of activities, such as hiking in a natural attraction and enjoying views of the magnificent local mountain.
