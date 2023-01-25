4 best destinations in Thailand to go off-grid

In Ranong province, O Little Tent de Koh Chang, located on a private beachfront, offers tourists a variety of activities including fishing, hiking, and diving for guests to explore nature and disconnect from the world.

This location also provides internet access for visitors as 53% of the participant said that they require their devices to be connected to the internet at all times, according to the research.

For eco-friendly tourism, Phuket and Phang Nga Full-day Eco Adventure is seen as a place where tourists can experience local life and discover beautiful natural landscapes, namely waterfalls, hot springs, natural pools, and sunset viewpoints, through trekking and paddling.