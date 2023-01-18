Flower power peaks as Tiger Queens bloom in the North
The chill breeze of winter sweeping through the region attracted a large number of tourists eager to witness the blooming of Himalayan cherry trees (known locally as “Tiger Queens” or “Nang Phaya Sua Kroang”) on Wednesday at Phu Lom Lo in Loei’s Dan Sai district.
Tiger Queens blossom once a year, usually in January and February.
The 1200-rai Phu Lom Lo located in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park is home to more than 100,000 Himalayan cherry trees – the largest concentration in Thailand.
The top of Phu Lom Lo, where Himalayan cherry trees are located, can be either reached from Ban Rong Kla village in Phitsanulok province or the Phu Lom Lo visitor centre in Loei. The former route is 7 kilometres from the summit and takes about 15 minutes to climb, while the latter is 15 kilometres away and takes about 40 minutes (off-road cars are offered to transport customers to the peak).
Loei’s route saw more travellers since it offers tourist service centres, large parking lots, and clean toilets provided by provincial authorities.
One visitor said: "Everyone should visit. The scenery is majestic as 80-90% of the Himalayan cherry trees have bloomed.”
