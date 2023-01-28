Songkran set to become Thailand's 4th intangible cultural heritage

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) included “Songkran in Thailand, a traditional Thai New Year festival” in its list of nominations for 2023.

If Songkran is successfully inscribed, it will become the fourth ICH from Thailand on the prestigious Unesco list after Khon (Thai masked dance) in 2018, Nuad Thai (traditional Thai massage) in 2019 and Nora (dance drama in South of Thailand) in 2021.

Tom yam kung, Thailand’s famous spicy prawn soup, has been on the list of nominees since 2022, the Unesco website shows.