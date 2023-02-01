BMA hospitals going solar powered as Bangkok targets net zero emissions

The move aims to cut hospitals’ expenses as well as reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, said deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej, who presided over the deal-signing ceremony.

“Bangkok would like to thank the ERC for realising the importance of public hospitals, which require a lot of power to provide quality healthcare to the people. Since hospitals use power 24/7, switching to solar energy will also greatly reduce pollution emissions,” she said.

Under phase 1 of the project, the ERC will contribute 81.5 million baht from the Electricity Development Fund to install solar power systems for 10 hospitals in Bangkok. The systems are expected to cut hospital power bills by 14 million baht per year.

The project is part of Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s policy to create a city of net-zero carbon emissions, added the deputy governor.

“We might not achieve this target soon but at least we are moving closer,” she said.

“This is a good sign that other agencies are realising the importance of environmental issues, which should lead to more cooperation and technological innovation that make Bangkok a net-zero city faster.”