Senior Myanmar military official turns up for repatriation of illegal immigrants from Ranong

Myanmar Navy’s Tanintharyi regional commander Commodore Thein Htoo, and the Myanmar ambassador to Thailand were among the most senior officials from the neighbouring country to join the repatriation ceremony held at the Ranong Customs House’s Lighthouse Pier.

Rear Admiral Suchart Thammapitakvej, deputy commander of Third Naval Area, and Ranong’s Immigration Police chief Colonel Pissanu Sithitoon were among Thai officials attending the event.

Pissanu said on Thursday that these Myanmar migrant workers had staged protests at the detention centre in late January, demanding to return to their country. They had served their term for illegal entry into Thailand but their detention continued as the migrants’ return was awaiting approval from Myanmar authorities.

He said that following the protests, Thai authorities had asked their Myanmar counterparts to expedite the process to take back the detained migrants.