Court suspends Sondhi’s talk show temporarily over defamation lawsuit

"Hence, Sondhi has been instructed to stop broadcasting his Sondhi Talk programme via all channels, otherwise he may face punishment under the law," he said.

He added that Sondhi has also been instructed to ensure there is no public access to his shows, messages or photos that can affect Tantai until changes are made.

He added that Sondhi can appeal the court order.

