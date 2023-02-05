Court suspends Sondhi’s talk show temporarily over defamation lawsuit
The Civil Court ordered a temporary suspension of the “Sondhi Talk” show hosted by firebrand media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul on Saturday in response to a defamation lawsuit.
Businessman Tantai Narongkoon is suing Sondhi for falsely accusing him of being involved in criminal enterprises and money laundering.
Tantai, CEO of Titan Capital Group Holding, is also demanding 1 billion baht (US$30 million) in damages.
The charges against Sondhi stem from recent comments he made on his Sondhi Talk programme, broadcast via several channels including Facebook and YouTube.
The Civil Court's order aims to protect Tantai while legal action is underway, his lawyer Nitisak Meekhuad said. He added that Sondhi's lawyer has also acknowledged the court's order.
"Hence, Sondhi has been instructed to stop broadcasting his Sondhi Talk programme via all channels, otherwise he may face punishment under the law," he said.
He added that Sondhi has also been instructed to ensure there is no public access to his shows, messages or photos that can affect Tantai until changes are made.
He added that Sondhi can appeal the court order.
