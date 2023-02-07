Kong Salak Plus gambling platform to remain shut, says court

The court was responding to a request from the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry for the closure of two Kong Salak Plus websites and mobile app pending a ruling on the ministry’s lawsuit demanding the platform’s permanent closure.

Kong Salak Plus's websites and platform were blocked by the authorities just two days before the February 1 lottery draw, after it had filed a lawsuit in June last year to close Kong Salak Plus and 14 other platforms permanently.

In its decision to issue an injunction, the court reasoned that after the ministry filed a lawsuit for the platform’s closure, Kong Salak Plus still sold overpriced lottery tickets and still failed to block buyers younger than 20 years old.