People can now request Bangkok CCTV footage online or at 13 offices 

The BMA has installed CCTV cameras throughout the city to boost public safety and help in reporting and investigation of crimes and traffic incidents.

To request footage, applicants must first file a report at the police station commanding the area where the incident took place.

“Then, attach the report and a copy of the applicant’s ID card with the request form,” Thaiphat explained.

“If the application is filed by a proxy, a letter of proxy and copy of the proxy’s ID card are also needed.”

Applicant can then submit the documents in person at any of the BMA’s CCTV centres located in 13 district offices:

City Hall (Sao Chingcha)

Chatuchak

Bang Khen

Ratchathewi

Huai Khwang

Phra Khanong

Bang Kho Laem

Min Buri

Bueng Kum

Bang Phlat

Chom Thong

Bang Bon

Rat Burana

Those who submit applications at a CCTV centre must collect the footage at the centre when it is ready.

Alternatively, applications and documents can be submitted digitally at the website cctv.bangkok.go.th or via the Line app account @CCTVBANGKOK. For these applications, BMA will provide a digital file of the footage within 24 hours.

Thaiphat urged people to submit their application as soon as possible after the incident, as older footage may be overwritten by new recordings.