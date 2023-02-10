Police get custody of rare supercar belonging to businessman accused by actress

The lawyer, Phisit Chutipornphongchai, also assured that Chaiwat would turn himself in to the law next Thursday (February 16).

The 38-year-old Chaiwat, famously known by his car dealership nickname “Benz Daemon”, was accused of being one of the four suspects allegedly linked to the Macao 888 online gambling website.

Chaiwat is the eldest of four brothers who actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut recently accused in a Facebook post of running an online gambling website. In her post, she hinted that all the brothers have nicknames starting with “B”.

Phisit said Chaiwat had instructed him to deliver the vehicle to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) to facilitate their investigations. Chaiwat also had made clear that he had no intention to flee and would turn himself in on February 16, the lawyer said.

Phisit added that Chaiwat preferred not to answer the allegation by the actress that she was also physically abused by him.

Chaiwat’s Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 was an extra rare limited edition with only 50 such cars in the world and this is the only one in Thailand. The vehicle is estimated to cost over 40 million baht, and is among several luxury and race cars that the CCIB police found during their search at Chaiwat’s warehouse in Bangkok earlier this week.

Phisit added that the rare vehicle was registered under Chaiwat’s name since the date of purchase and had never changed ownership.