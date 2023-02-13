Thai govt cracks down on agents offering false hope

Meanwhile, Pairoj said the Department of Employment is keeping an eye out both online and offline to see if people are being invited to work overseas illegally.

The department has also provided information on how people can apply for foreign jobs legally and how they can identify criminals.

“During this fiscal year, as many as 46 people have been prosecuted over this issue,” he said, adding that 112 people had been deceived and up to 10.16 million worth of damages incurred.