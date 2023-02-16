Bangkok signs Asia declaration for clean water, land and air in cities

The Indore 3R Declaration of Asian Mayors on Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air in Cities was signed during the 11th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, held last week in Cambodia.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s representative Pornphrom Vikitsreth signed the declaration during the February 8-10 event at Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Centre.

The forum was co-hosted by the UN Centre for Regional Development, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the environment ministries of Cambodia and Japan.

The Indore 3R Declaration is a binding agreement between agencies at city and urban government level to employ the 3R principle – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle – to improve the quality of water, land and air in the city.

The 3Rs promote sustainable waste management, circular economy, and efficient use of resources to make cities clean, safe, and ready for future change.

The declaration was first acknowledged at the 8th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific held in Indore, India on April 11, 2018. So far, representatives from 50 cities in Asia have signed the declaration.