Thailand’s public health centres keeping a close watch on Ebola-like virus

Dr. Opas said the Marburg virus is spreading in the central African region, particularly in Equatorial Guinea. There have been nine confirmed deaths and 16 suspected cases of the disease.

Both Marburg and Ebola viruses belong to the same family — Filoviridae.

He said that Marburg virus was listed as one of 13 dangerous communicable diseases under the Communicable Disease Act (2015).

Those infected were found to develop symptoms including severe headache, high fever, and bloody diarrhoea, with the fatality rates varying up to 88% depending on the virus strain and the quality of case management, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).