Circus croc harpooned after 5 days of freedom

The nearly three-metre-long reptile dashed into the Ping River in the province’s Banphot Phisai district while its owner – Boonchuay Klinphai – was busy entertaining an audience with an elephant show, Boonchuay said.

The crocodile was in a temporary pen inside a temple before it escaped, he said.

He had just bought three crocodiles in neighbouring Chainat province before stopping at the temple to stage an elephant show, he explained.

Boonchuay was planning to register his crocodiles and turn them into circus performers when he returned to his home in Chaiyaphum province, he said.