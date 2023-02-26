Spiritual truck drivers deliver earth to build temple’s defence against floods
More than 150 trucks brought up to 300,000 baht worth of mud to Wat Thara Sathit in Phattalung’s Muang district on Saturday to prepare the temple for the rainy season.
The event was arranged by a group of truck drivers calling themselves “Banthuk Boon” or merit-making trucks. They also brought along backhoes to raise the temple’s grounds.
Truck driver Anan Kongchuai said delivering earth to the temple will bring them all prosperity, while other members said they were happy to be given a chance to make merit.
Andisaphol Thampetch, chief of Khok Cha-ngai subdistrict, said the temple is hit by floods every year as it is in a flood-prone area.
“All this earth delivered will help the temple and locals build up the area before the rainy season,” he said.
He added that apart from spending 300,000 baht on the soil, locals also donated funds to make more repairs to the temple.
In Buddhism, offering soil to a temple is said to be very meritorious. It is believed that offering soil to a temple will give the donor prosperity and a chance to be reborn in a land where they can live and make merit in the future.
