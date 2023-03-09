Consumer watchdog sues NBTC to get True-Dtac merger revoked

The foundation took its case to court after its executive board resolved on Tuesday to sue the five NBTC commissioners and the NBTC office over the controversial True-Dtac merger.

Foundation director Kotchanuch Sangtalang said that Thai consumers were affected by the merger as it reduced the number of mobile network operators from three to two.

“The merged company has become the biggest, with a market share of over 50%. This has brought a near monopoly in the telecoms sector, rather than improving its quality. There is now a risk of price fixing and increases in service charges. Competition in the mobile phone market will be very low,” she said.

Kotchanuch said the foundation was duty-bound to take legal action against the NBTC under its remit to protect consumer rights and the public interest.

True and Dtac agreed to call the newly merged company True Corporation, which has been registered with the Commerce Ministry’s Business Development Department.

The merger will boost True Corporation’s customer base to 55 million, overtaking the 45 million of current market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS).

Under merger conditions set by the NBTC, the new entity must retain the True and Dtac brand names and continue providing services and promotional rights to their existing customers for three years.